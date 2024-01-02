Save a massive 41% on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro

Analyst companies kept saying in recent months that the PC market is due for a recovery in 2024 because people are looking to buy new hardware as it has been a while since the last upgrade cycle at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are one of those people looking to upgrade, have a look at the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, it may have been released towards the end of 2022 but you can currently buy it with a massive 41% discount on Amazon. It already comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Pro so you’re set to go after making your purchase.

The specifications for this product according to Amazon are as follows:

Standing screen display size: 15.6 Inches

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Max Screen Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 Pixels

Processor: 2 GHz

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Hard Drive: ‎512 GB SSD

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Chipset Brand: Intel

Card Description: ‎Iris Xe Graphics

Graphics Card Ram Size: 4 GB

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

According to Amazon, the 16GB of RAM lets you run as many programs as you like, the 512GB SSD will also make the device feel much snappier. If you are taking this laptop with you on the go then you can expect 21 hours of battery life.

The laptop is still pricey even with the 41% discount on the price. If you would prefer, Amazon offers a payment plan option where you pay smaller amounts over a period of time. You will need to qualify to use this option.

