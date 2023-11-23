Black Friday: Get Amazon Kindle eReaders at low prices with free Kindle Unlimited

Amazon first got its start as an online bookseller, before it started selling almost everything else. It's first hardware products were its eReaders for digital books store. Now, as part of its Black Friday 2023 sales, it is offering all-time low prices on its current slate of Kindle eReaders, with a nice extra as well.

Right now you can get the base Kindle Reader with a 6-inch screen and 16GB of storage. for just $79.99. That's an all-time low price, and it comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited, which is a $35.97 value (more on Kindle Unlimited later).

The Kindle Paperwhite is also discounted down to $139.99 at Amazon right now. It has 32GB of storage, along with a larger 6.8-inch display. While that's not quite an all-time low price you can still get the three months of Kindle Unlimited for no extra cost.

The Kindle Scribe, which doubles as both an eReader and a digital notebook with included stylus is at an all time low price of $279.99, or $110 off its normal $389.99 price. Again, that is with three free months of Kindle Unlimited. There's also another offer where you can buy two of the Kindle Scribe eReaders and save an additional $40.

Finally, if you just want to check out Kindle Unlimited, and it's over 4 million ebooks, thousands of audiobooks, access to digital magazines, and more, you can try it out for free for three months. After that, if you don't cancel beforehand, Kindle Unlimited will have a price of $11.99 a month.

