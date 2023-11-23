Save up to 28% on ASUS 15-inch portable monitors

It is a well-known fact that two monitors are always better than one. We have already covered plenty of monitor deals during the Black Friday sale, but a regular display may not be the best option for some, especially if you frequently travel with your laptop. In such a case, a portable display is the best pick. And ASUS happens to have a few models with their price tags reduced to all-time lows.

The ASUS ZenScreen lineup of portable monitors consists of various 15.6-inch IPS displays with different prices and capabilities. Some of those models are available with up to 28% discounts.

The ASUS ZenScreen MB16AH is a 15.6-inch 1080p 60Hz IPS display you can connect to your computer or laptop with a micro HDMI or USB-C cable. It also has a pair of extra built-in speakers and automatic screen orientation (only in Windows). In addition to the monitor, you get a foldable smart case that works as a protective case and a stand, so there is no need for extra accessories.

The ASUS ZenScreen MB16AHG is a slightly more expensive but notably more advanced portable display tailored for gamers. It features a 144Hz IPS panel with AMD FreeSync Premium support, a built-in kickstand, and a wider range of connectivity options. You get an audio jack, two USB-C (DisplayPort), and a mini HDMI. Like its more affordable sibling, the MB16AHG can automatically detect display orientation when connected to a Windows device.

In addition to the display and its accessories, you get three months of Adobe Creative Cloud subscription.

You can also check out Amazon UK, Amazon US, or Newegg US to find some other great tech deals or browse through our recently covered discounts.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.