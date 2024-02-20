Get this Logitech wireless gaming PC headset for a new all time low price

Logitech is offering a number of its PC accessories for lower prices as part of a promotion with Amazon. That includes one of its most feature-rich wireless gaming PCV headsets. Right now, you can grab it for your gaming needs for an all-new low price.

At the moment, the Logitech G935 wireless gaming PC headset is priced at $90.99 at Amazon. It's not only a new low price for the headset, it's also a big $79 off its $169.99 MSRP.

The Logitech G935 headset includes two 50mm Pro-G drivers inside its headphones for solid audio quality. It also supports DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound for an even more immersive sound experience while playing games. Players wearing this headset will be able to hear other online multiplayer gamers trying to sneak behind them so they can get an advantage in deathmatches.

The headset also includes a 6 mm boom microphone for great audio clarity when speaking to other players online. In addition, it includes RGB lighting around the headphones and with the Logitech logo. The color of the lights can be customized with the included G HUB software.

The headset includes three on-device buttons that can be programmed with the G HUB software as well. When you connect the included 2.4 GHz wireless USB dongle to your PC, you will be able to use the headset for up to 12 hours without RGB lighting or up to 8 hours with the lighting turned on with a single charge.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

