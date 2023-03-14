Ubuntu 23.04 will come with Linux 6.2 kernel, could be backported to LTS

Eagle-eyed Joey Sneddon from OMG! Ubuntu! has spotted an important detail about Ubuntu 23.04 "Lunar Lobster" in a recent mailing list thread. The next version of Ubuntu, which is due in April, will apparently ship with the Linux 6.2 kernel over the older 6.1 kernel. This detail is not only important for those who plan to use the cutting-edge version but also for those on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

As pointed out by OMG! Ubuntu!, Canonical typically backports kernels from the latest release back to the most recent LTS via a hardware enablement (HWE) update. This means that those who receive the HWE update will benefit from all the latest improvements added to the kernel since Linux 5.19 was released (this kernel is included right now).

We reported yesterday that Linux 6.3 introduced a workaround for AMD system stuttering, this was also backported to the Linux 6.1 and 6.2 kernels so those of you who have affected hardware and decide to use Ubuntu 23.04, should have no stuttering issues on your system.

If you’re an Ubuntu user, it’s highly advised that you stick with LTS releases as these are supported for five years meaning you don’t need to keep performing upgrades. The intermittent releases like Ubuntu 23.04 are not even supported for a whole year so aren’t great if you’re just bothered about installing Ubuntu and forgetting about it to get actual work done.

Source: Ubuntu mailing list via OMG! Ubuntu!