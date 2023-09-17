Get this great Xbox arcade controller for playing Mortal Kombat 1 at its lowest price ever

Developer NetherRealm and publisher Warner Bros Games launched Mortal Kombat 1 a few days ago for people who pre-ordered the Premium Edition of the latest game in the ultra-violent fighting game series. Folks who got the Standard Edition can start playing on September 19.

If you own an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X console, you could play Mortal Kombat 1 with a normal game controller. However, if you are serious about your fighting game skills, you may want to get a full fighting game-themed arcade stick controller.

A few months ago, 8Bitdo launched the first Xbox-approved wireless arcade stick. At the moment, you can get the black color version on Amazon for its lowest price since it launched. It's available for $107.99 or $12 off its normal $119.99 MSRP). It also works with PCs with Windows 10 and above which means you can use it for playing Mortal Kombat 1 on Steam.

The design includes one big joystick which 8Bitdo says can be swapped out and replaced by "virtually every arcade stick ever made". There are also eight large buttons that are perfect for fighting game players, which can also be swapped out if you want. You also have two macro buttons on the top next to the Xbox menu button.

The 2.4Ghz wireless connection on this arcade stick allows gamers to play for up to 30 hours on a single charge without plugging in a headphone, or up to 20 hours with the headphone plugged it. You can still connect it physically to an Xbox console or a PC as well.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

