Android 14 December Quarterly Platform Release is set to release on September 18

Android 14 is the latest version of the mobile operating system developed by Google. It was announced on February 8 with SDK 34 and an internal codename Upside Down Cake, following the alphabetical dessert naming custom. The roadmap posted showed the timeline of Developer Previews, Beta Releases, and Platform Stability releases before the final launch, some time in the fourth quarter of 2023.

As we know now, after the debacle of Google postponing the Android 14 launch event, which was supposed to be held on September 5th, it will now release Android 14 on October 4th during the Pixel reveal event.

Last week, Google published the final patch for its beta program, Android 14 Beta 5.3, mainly focusing on bugs in the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablets. In the forum post, it writes preparations for Android 14 December Quarterly Platform Release (QPR1) is on its way. Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 will be launched to the public on September 18th and will include the latest improvements and bug fixes. Registered beta testers now have two paths to choose from; If you want to continue in the beta program, you will automatically receive the Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 as usual. If you want to exit the beta program and receive the final stable public release, you must perform the following steps to avoid loss of data:

Opt out of the program before September 18th, ignore/don’t apply the downgrade OTA update, and wait for the final public stable release of Android 14 (UP1A) coming soon. The OTA message will have ‘Downgrade’ in the description. Opting out will not cause a data wipe as long as you don’t apply the downgrade OTA update. Note: If you want to immediately return to the latest public version (Android 13), you can install the downgrade OTA update which will wipe the data on your device per usual program guidelines. If you opt out after September 18th and your device has already been offered the Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 update, don’t install the update. Instead, first opt out of the program, ignore/don’t apply the downgrade OTA update, and wait for the official Android 14 public release. Note: If you opt-out of the program after installing the QPR1 Beta 1 update, all user data on the device will get wiped per usual program guidelines. The next opportunity to exit the Beta Program without a data wipe will be towards the end of the Android 14 QPR1 Beta cycle in December 2023.

You can opt out of the beta program at this link. Since Android 14 will be launched in less than a month, you can expect QPR1 Beta 1 and UP1A to be almost the same. So make up your mind before it's too late to save your data.

Via: Reddit