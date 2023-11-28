Cyber Week: You can still buy Xbox Series S and X consoles with solid discounts right now

If you thought you missed out on some good discounts during the past week with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, you would be wrong. Amazon is still selling Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with solid discounts at the moment. While they are not at all-time price lows, both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle are currently priced at $50.01 lower than their respective MSRP at Amazon.

The Xbox Series X is currently priced at $449 at Amazon, or $50.01 off its normal MSRP. This is the console for gamers to get if they have a 4K TV or monitor and want to also keep getting physical game disk to purchase or to rent. The console can also play movie and TV disks up to Ultra 4K, so it's also great for people who want to have the game console double as their home theater disk player.

The Xbox Series S Starter Bundle is priced at $249, which again is $50.01 off its usual MSRP. This is for the gamer who might have an older 1080p TV to play games and also doesn't want to deal with stacks of game disks, as this is a digital game-only console. It also comes with three free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which will let users play hundreds of Xbox and PC games, along with cloud gaming support and more.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.