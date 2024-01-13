Get The Mandalorian Season 1 and 2 4K UHD Blu Ray collections for all time low prices now

When the Disney+ streaming service launched in late 2019, it had an instant hit with The Mandalorian. Now you can check out the first and second seasons of the Star Wars-based live action show. with each getting eight episodes on 4K UHD disks. In short you will get a much better visual and audio presentation than you could with a streaming service.

The Mandalorian Season 1 on 4K UHD disk is available on Amazon for a new all time low price of $40.99 and the second season is also priced at $40.99. Both seasons on 4K UHD first went on sale for an MSRP of $54.99.

Most of you reading this are likely to be familiar with The Mandalorian. In case you are not, we will just say that the series takes place several years after the events of the film Star Wars Episode 3: Return of the Jedi. It follows a mysterious bounty hunter who, in the first episode, gets hired to capture a 50 year old person and bring him back alive. There will definitely be some interesting twists in these first two seasons

You may be wondering why you should get the 4K UHD versions of the show when you can just stream it on Disney+ The reason is that watching the series on a 4K disk on your 4K Blu-ray player, and a 4k HDR capable TV, offers a much better visual and audio experience.

According to The Digital Bits reviews of Season 1 and also of Season 2, the disk versions are presented on 100 GB disks with HDR10 support, and video data rates in the 60-70 Mbps range. They mostly are in the 2.39:1 aspect ratio, but parts of Season 2 Episode 9 open up to a 1.78:1 ratio.

The reviews say you can expect to see "much greater visible fine detail, a notably richer color palette, and a far more dimensional image overall."

They also support Dolby Atmos, and similarly to the higher video quality, you can expect a much better audio experience with the 4K UHD disks with an uncompressed Atmos mix compared to listening via Disney+.

In addition to the eight episodes for the 4K UHD of The Mandalorian Season 1, there are two short featurettes, Remnants of the Empire and Forging the Covert: Part One. Season 2 has two more short featurettes, Designing the New Republic and Forging the Covert: Part Two. However, we suspect most of you will buy these disks for Seasons 1 and 2 with their much higher video and sound quality.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

