You can still get the blue 2TB Samsung T7 portable SSD for its lowest Black Friday price now

While many of the low Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts are gone, at least for now, some have stuck around. That includes the all time low price for the 4TB model of the Samsung T7 portable solid-state drive.

Right now, you can get the blue-colored version of the Samsung 2TB portable SSD for just $99.99 at Amazon. That's also a huge $170 discount from its $269.99 MSRP.

The Samsung T7 has read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. Its small case allows it to fit inside most pockets and purses and it weighs just 58 grams so it won't be a burden to transport. It also comes with both USB-C to C and USB-C to A cables so you can connect it to most PCs and many smartphones.

This drive also has Dynamic Thermal Guard technology that will keep the Samsung T7 from overheating by slowing down data transfers if needed. The product includes an aluminum casing that offers some ruggedness to the drive in case it falls and heights of up to 6 feet, or if something else happens to it. The drive also has a handy feature known as a "motion sense" LED, which lets users know if the drive is being actively used.

