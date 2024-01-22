Get this huge 98-inch TCL TV for $2,000 off for a new all time low price right now

Buying a new TV just before the Super Bowl is usually one of the best times to buy a television, as the 2023 models are being discounted to move so the upcoming 2024 TVs can come in. That's certainly the case with this huge 2023 TCL 98-inch LED TV, which is now at its lowest price ever on Amazon.

You can get the TCL 98-inch 4K LED TV for $1,999 right now. That's a new all-time price low and is $2,000 less, or 50 percent, off its normal $3,999 MSRP.

The 98-inch TCL TV has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. It also includes a 120Hz refresh rate which makes it great for game console players. It also supports an Auto Game Mode which automatically adjusts the latency and lag for the best gaming experience.

If you want to watch the Super Bowl, or indeed any live sports event, the TCL 98-inch TV includes Motion Rate 480 support, which helps smooth out motion on the screen for the best clarity while watching live sports.

The TV also supports many of the HDR standards (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG) which means you should get the best picture quality no matter what movie, TV show, or live event you may be watching.

For audio, this TCL TV has built-in speakers and a sub-woofer with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support. It also has four 4 HDMI ports, including one with eARC so you can connect a soundbar to the TV.

This TCL TV uses Google TV for its smart TV OS, allowing access to nearly every major streaming service. It also supports Chromecast, so you can cast and run apps on your Android smartphone or tablet directly on your big TC screen.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.