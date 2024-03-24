Get this 75-inch TCL Q6 QLED Google TV for a new all time low price now

Do you want to get a great smart television for your living room that will not only offer great visuals for streaming video but for playing console and even PC games as well? You can get that, without spending a ton of money, with the 75-inch TCL Q6 QLED television with Google TV.

Right now, the 75-inch TCL Q6 QLED Google TV has hit an all-new low price of only $599.99. That's also a big $300 discount off its normal $899.99 MSRP.

This 4K TCL TV uses Quantum Dot Technology for its screen, which offers a wide range of colors on display. It also supports the Direct LED Backlight feature for higher brightness on the screen. It also uses HDR PRO+ technology, which allows the TV to support all of the major HDR standards (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG).

This TCL model supports Google TV, which lets users access nearly all the major paid and free streaming services. It also natively supports Chromecast so that you can cast apps from your Android smartphone or tablet directly to the big screen.

For gaming, this TV includes Game Accelerator 120, which boots the refresh rate to 120Hz at 1080p or 1440p resolution. It also supports AMD FreeSync, so you will get little to no graphical tearing or stuttering when you connect the TV to your gaming PC or game console. It includes three HDMI ports, including one that supports eARC, along with a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port, an Ethernet port for wired internet connections, and a cable/antenna port.

