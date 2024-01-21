Get this 65-inch Hisense Mini-LED TV before "The Big Game" for a new all time low price

We are just three weeks away from "The Big Game" (you know what game we mean), and it's always the single biggest live TV event of the year. Not just for the game itself but for the half-time show and, of course, the commercials. If you want to get a big-screen TV to watch in your living room but don't have a lot of money, the Hisense 65-inch Class U7 Mini-LED smart television is one to check out.

Right now, the Hisense 65-inch Class U7 Mini-LED 4K smart TV with Google TV is available for a new low price of $679.99 on Amazon. That's not only a new all-time price low for this model TV, it's also a big $370 discount from its normal $1,049.99.

The 4K TV not only uses Mini-LED display technology, but it includes Hisense's proprietary ULED technology to help produce the best video possible when you watch live sports events, stream your favorite TV show, or play the current popular console game.

Its support for Quantum Dot technology allows for vibrant colors and dark blacks while watching content. It supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ for the best HDR visual experience with a high peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

For gaming, the TV supports variable refresh rates between 48Hz and 144Hz for smooth gaming experiences, along with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for less graphical tearing.

This Hisense television comes with Google TV for access to nearly all the major free and premium streaming services. It also includes Filmmaker Mode, which switches the visuals on display to the ones that major Hollywood directors prefer their films to be seen by getting rid of motion smoothing effects and adding in the correct aspect ratio. It also has a NextGen TV ATSC 3.0 tuner for people who want to connect an antenna to receive more advanced over-the-air digital TV stations.

You can also get the 75-inch model for $899.99 at Amazon, which is just $2 higher than its all-time low price.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

