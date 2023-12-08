Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Get this huge Acer 42.5 inch gaming PC monitor for a new all time low price right now

Neowin · with 0 comments

acer predator monitor

Lots of PC gamers want the biggest monitor they can get. However, some of them also don't want to get a big monitor with an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio sitting on their desks. If you are in that category, you can get a huge monitor with a standard aspect ratio from Acer for an all-time low price right now.

The Acer Predator CG7 42.5-inch gaming PC monitor is currently priced at $799.99 at Amazon. That's a huge $800 discount from its normal $1,599.99 MSRP.

The monitor is a VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000 display, with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and a 144hz refresh rate. It also has a 1ms Visual Response Boost (VRB). It also has a light sensor that will automatically adjust the brightness of the screen based on outside lighting conditions.

acer predator monitor

The monitor also supports NVIDIA's G-Sync technology. That means PCs with NVIDIA GPUs can connect to the display and the two will work together to cut down the amount of screen tearing and stuttering while playing high-end PC games.

It also includes two onboard 10-watt speakers for people who don't have their own sound system for their gaming setup. The screen also can be mounted to a wall with its VESA support, and it even has its own remote control for certain features. The display has 5 USB ports, a USB-C port, and two HDMI ports for connecting the monitor to your laptop, game console, or streaming stick.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
sam altman and satya nadella
Previous Article

UK regulators are now looking at Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment