Get this huge Acer 42.5 inch gaming PC monitor for a new all time low price right now

Lots of PC gamers want the biggest monitor they can get. However, some of them also don't want to get a big monitor with an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio sitting on their desks. If you are in that category, you can get a huge monitor with a standard aspect ratio from Acer for an all-time low price right now.

The Acer Predator CG7 42.5-inch gaming PC monitor is currently priced at $799.99 at Amazon. That's a huge $800 discount from its normal $1,599.99 MSRP.

The monitor is a VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000 display, with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and a 144hz refresh rate. It also has a 1ms Visual Response Boost (VRB). It also has a light sensor that will automatically adjust the brightness of the screen based on outside lighting conditions.

The monitor also supports NVIDIA's G-Sync technology. That means PCs with NVIDIA GPUs can connect to the display and the two will work together to cut down the amount of screen tearing and stuttering while playing high-end PC games.

It also includes two onboard 10-watt speakers for people who don't have their own sound system for their gaming setup. The screen also can be mounted to a wall with its VESA support, and it even has its own remote control for certain features. The display has 5 USB ports, a USB-C port, and two HDMI ports for connecting the monitor to your laptop, game console, or streaming stick.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

