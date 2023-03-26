Get the Acer Predator Cestus 335 Gaming Mouse for $20 off its MSRP price

If you are looking for a low-cost gaming mouse that also has many of the features found in products that are more expensive, the Acer Predator Cestus 335 Gaming Mouse may be something to check out. The already affordable mouse now has a discounted price of $59.99 on Amazon. That's $20 below its MSRP price of $79.99.

The Acer Predator Cestus 335 Gaming Mouse has five different DPI settings for its PixArt 3370 optical sensor. Gamers who want to adjust the mouse's sensitivity level can do so quickly and on the fly with the dedicated button, from 1,600 DPI all the way up to 19,000 DPI.

Speaking of buttons, the gaming mouse has 10 of them, all of which can be programmed to fit your games and gaming style with the included QuarterMaster software. You can also use the same software to customize the mouse's RGB backlighting with 16.8 million color choices.

The main features of the Acer Predator Cestus 335 are given below:

2,000Hz polling rate (400 IPS, 0.5ms, 50g acceleration)

5 dpi shift levels (up to 19000 dpi scrolling rate)

PixArt 3370 optical sensor

Hybrid scroll wheel and button

16.8 million RGB colors; 10 programmable buttons; 5 customizable profile settings

