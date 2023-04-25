Deal

Get the Acer Predator Cestus 330 Gaming Mouse for over half off its MSRP price

Neowin · with 0 comments

Acer Predator Cestus 330 Gaming

One of the best PC gaming mice you can buy, the Acer Predator Cestus 330, is already pretty affordable. Now, it's a steal with a newly discounted price. It's currently available on Amazon for just $29.99. That's over 50 percent below its normal MSRP price of $64.99.

The Acer Predator Cestus 330 Gaming Mouse has five different DPI settings for its PixArt 3335 optical sensor. The mouse has a dedicated button where you can switch between these five settings on the fly, from just 1 DPI up to 16,000 DPI. It also has a 1,000Hz polling rate that will prevent lag while you play an intense first-person shooter or battle royale PC game.

Acer Predator Cestus 330 Gaming

The mouse has seven programmable buttons that you can configure to your specific need with the included software. It also has RGB lighting effects that you can customize with 16.8 million color combinations and four different lighting patterns.

Acer also has some nice discounts on some other PC accessories:

