Get this Acer Predator 27-inch OLED QHD 240Hz monitor for an all time low price now

If you want to get an OLED display for your next gaming PC, you likely know that they tend to be on the pricey side. However, one OLED monitor from Acer just dropped down to its lowest price ever.

Right now, you can get the 27-inch Acer Predator X27U OLED gaming PC monitor for the price of $699.99 at Amazon. That's not only the lowest price ever for this OLED display, but it's also $300 less than its $999.99 MSRP.

The Acer Predator X27U has a WQHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution along with a fast 240Hz refresh rate, which is becoming more and more important for monitors made specifically for PC gaming. It also has a 0.01ms pixel response time, so there will be little to no ghosting on screen. Brightness-wise, expect 150 nits of standard brightness and 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

The display has a color gamut of DCI-P3 99% for vibrant colors on screen. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium, so you won't experience any tearing or stuttering on your screen when playing games.

As for connections, the X27U OLED gaming monitor has two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB-C port with 90W of power. The monitor also features two onboard 5W speakers and includes a built-in KVM Switch, which means you can control more than one device connected to the monitor with just one pair of a keyboard and mouse.

