Get this Kasa 6-plug smart power strip for a rock bottom all time low price at Amazon

We've all been in this situation. We are in our home office, our bedroom, our kitchen, or just about any room in our house, and there are not enough power outlets nearby to power all of our devices. Getting a power strip can solve many of these issues. However, there's also a way to control those devices with smart home features by buying a Kasa smart power strip.

Right now, you can get a 6-plug Kasa smart power strip for the rock-bottom low price of $39.99. That's not only an all-time low price, but a huge $40 discount from its normal $79.99 price tag.

The Kasa smart power strip can not only power six devices at once, but once you connect it to your Wi-Fi network, you can use it to turn them into smart home devices. You can plug it into your kitchen power outlet, for example, and when you plug in appliances like your refrigerator, dishwasher, coffee maker, and more, they can then be controlled with voice or app commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant (when there's a smart speaker connected).

You can also control any device connected to the smart power strip from anywhere with the Kasa smartphone app. You can also use the app to record how much energy each device is using.

In addition to the smart home features, the Kasa power strip also has surge protection, to keep devices like your home PC safe when plugged in during a thunderstorm or other power disruptive event. It also has three USB ports for powering smartphones and other small tech products that don't need a normal power socket.

If you don't think you need a 6-plug smart power strip, Kasa also has a three-plug version, with two USB port, for an all time low price of $20.99 or a $9 discount from its normal $29.99 MSRP.

