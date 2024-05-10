Apple's AI features will reportedly be powered by in-house silicon on cloud

Apple is reportedly planning to power AI features using its in-house silicon ARM processors. According to Bloomberg, the Cupertino company will use its highest-end chips, such as the M2 Ultra, to power the servers in its data centers which will help compute the resource-intensive features over the cloud. Simpler tasks, however, will seemingly be processed locally on Apple devices.

Apple has been doubling down on implementing AI features across its products and ecosystem, pressurized by the likes of Google and Microsoft, both of which are going to lengths to integrate AI features on their respective platforms.

The company recently announced the new iPad Air with M2 and iPad Pro with the M4 processor that features a 16-core neural engine, capable of processing 38 trillion operations per second, and it comes as no surprise why Apple would market it as an "outrageously powerful chip for AI", even though currently, it's still on an iPad.

This is perhaps why Apple is also planning to put a new processor, based on the M4, in its data centers, that will be capable of processing even more powerful AI-related tasks.

New AI features are expected to launch on Apple devices with the next versions of operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. GenAI features like assisted messaging, text composition, translation, image generation, and more are expected to make their way onto the Apple ecosystem later this year. Most of Apple's in-house apps, such as Safari, Apple Music, Messages, Health, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, and even Shortcuts will have some kind of AI features baked in.

With iOS 18, Siri is also set to get a major overhaul and will likely feature a more human-like conversation experience with improvements in speed and accuracy as well.

Apple will announce more details in its upcoming WWDC 24 event.

Via Bloomberg