Snap up these Kasa smart plug products at rock bottom prices now before the holidays

We are just 10 days away from the big gift-giving day, and many of you might be wondering if there are any presents you can get that don't cost a lot but will definitely be used by the people getting them. One very easy gift idea is getting Kasa smart plugs and smart power strips that can turn an ordinary home into a smart home.

Right now, you can buy a two-pack of Kasa smart plugs for the rock bottom price of just $12.49 at Amazon. That's just $6.25 for each smart plug, and it's a $7.50 discount from the two pack's normal $19.99 price tag.

These smart plugs are designed to work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Just plug the devices into your normal power outlets, and then use the Kasa app to connect them to your wireless home network.

The smart plug allows you to connect devices like lamps, fans, coffee makers, and even Christmas tree lights, and turn them into smart devices. You can use the Kasa app to schedule when the devices that are connected to the smart plugs turn on or off, or you can even use your voice if you have a smart speaker or display connected to your home network.

The Kasa smart plugs even work while you are away from home. Again you can use the Kasa mobile app to turn them on or off wherever you might be located.

Some people might need to get more power outlets in their bedroom, home office, living room or other spaces around the home. For those users, the Kasa smart power strip is the best choice. Right now you can get a six outlet smart power strip for the all-time low price of $39.99, or $40 off its $79.99 MSRP.

In addition to the smart home features we've mentioned with the smart plug, the Kasa power strip also has surge protection support, to keep devices like your home PC safe when plugged in during a thunderstorm or other power disruptive event. It also has three USB ports for powering smartphones and other small tech products that don't need a normal power socket.

