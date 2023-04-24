Get these TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 routers for big discounts today at Amazon

Having a fast-performing router for your home is becoming more important as internet speeds continue to increase. Right now, TP-Link is offering some nice discounts on Amazon for a few of its Wi-Fi 6 routers.

You can get the TP-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 dual-band router now on Amazon for $134.99 or $15 off its normal MSRP; or the TP-Link AX5400 tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router now on Amazon for $169.99 or $30 below its MSRP.

If you have some more cash to spend, you might want to consider the TP-Link AXE16000 Quad-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router. It's on sale now for $499.99 or $100 off its MSRP. It supports wireless speeds of up to 15.6 Gbps that will support over 200 wireless devices. It also includes two 10 Gbps ports that should make it future-proof for higher internet speeds.

These prices will only be available for a limited time so you might want to check them out ASAP if you are in the market for a new router. Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals, or visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.