Microsoft Teams added lots of improvements in December including in-chat searches

Microsoft has posted what has now become a monthly tradition, revealing all of the new features it has added to the various versions of its Teams apps and services for the last month. In this case, the blog post looked back at December 2023's new additions and improvements.

The blog post itself goes over many of the new features and changes we have already reported on in the past few weeks. That includes a new OneDrive app for storing files in Teams, along with new features to its Shifts app, and the fact that the Teams app is now generally available for virtual desktops. December also saw a new way to create custom backgrounds via AI for channel announcements.

However, there were other new additions and improvements added for Teams users in the past month. One of them is a new search experience for chats and channels that includes a new “find in channel” search button. Users can now click on that button to search for things in a specific chat or channel, and have the results of that search show up on the right-side panel. Search filters like “files”, “group chats” or “teams and channels” have also been added to Teams so user can narrow down search results.

Other new features added to Teams in December included a new chat button in the activity feed that will let users start a chat with a caller that they might have missed initially. Users of the Copilot AI chatbot in Teams can now see previous chats they may have had.

The blog post also covers a number of devices that are now certified for Microsoft Teams. They include a new Logitech Sight video conferencing camera, along with the HP 960 4K streaming camera and more.

Microsoft recently revealed that over 320 million active monthly users access the Teams apps and services.

