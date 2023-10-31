Get this Xbox wired controller with customizable RGB lighting for an all time low price

You may have read that Microsoft is planning to block the use of any third-party Xbox controllers that are not officially licensed by the company sometime in November. The good news is that there are a lot of officially licensed Xbox controllers already for sale, and some of them are not only affordable they sometimes have some features that are not found on Microsoft's first-party controllers.

One of them is the PFP Afterglow Wave Xbox controller. It's currently available in its black color for an all-time low price of $37.99 or $7 off its normal $44.99 price tag.

The unique thing about this wired controller is that it has eight RGB lighting zones. Six of them are in wave patterns on the two hand grips, while the other two zones are found below the controller's analog sticks.

You can use the free PDP Control Hub App to not only customize the colors on these eight RGB lighting zones, but it can also be used to remap the controller's buttons for specific games, and more.

The controller, which can also be used on PCs as well, includes two extra programmable buttons found on the back. You can also control audio features directly on the controller to change the volume, mute your microphone, or change the game/chat balance. It also has a share button so yo can quickly share screenshots or gameplay clips.

The controller comes with an 8-foot USB cable to connect it to your Xbox console or gaming PC. It also comes with a one-month trial subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

