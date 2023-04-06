Save big on Razer Xbox controllers and charging stands with Star Wars artwork

If you are a Star Wars fan and also an Xbox gamer, or just know someone who is, it's going to be hard to resist checking out Star Wars-branded Xbox wireless controllers from Razer. They will be even harder to resist with the big discounts on Amazon right now.

At the moment, you can get these Razer controllers, with charging stands, that both have artwork inspired by a number of Star Wars characters. One of them is The Mandalorian, the lone bounty hunter who stars the Disney+ series. The controller has gray colors inspired by his Beskar armor, along with his helmet image. It's on sale at Amazon for $119.99 or 35 percent off its normal price. You can also get the same controllers with artwork inspired by Mando's buddy Boba Fett and one based on the Imperial Stormtrooper for the same price.

The Razer Xbox controllers work with Microsoft's Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. They can also work with Windows 10 and 11 PCs. They include impulse analog triggers and textured grips for the triggers, backend, and bumpers for a comfortable feel. The included charging stand can charge the controller up in about three hours and the controller itself lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge.

In addition to the Star Wars controllers, you can also buy these Razer controller models with artwork inspired by Marvel's new Captain America and Sega's Sonic The Hedgehog.

