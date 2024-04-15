Get the PowerA Advantage wired Xbox Series X|S controller for a new all-time low price

If you are looking to get a new controller for your Xbox Series S or X console, but also want it to stand out, you might want to get the PowerA Advantage wired controller. It includes support for RGB backlighting which will make it look very different than the normal Xbox controller.

At the moment, the PowerA Advantage wired Xbox controller is available at an all-time low price of $34 at Amazon. That's also a $10.99 discount from the normal $44.99 MSRP.

The wired controller, which also works for PC gamers and the Xbox One console, supports RGB backlighting for four specific zones on the products. One illuminates the right border of the controller, and another lights up the left border. The third zone backlights the left thumbstick and the four front controller buttons while the fourth lights up the right thumbstick and D-Pad. You can control the lights and modes with the PowerA Gamer HQ App.

In addition to the backlights, the controller also has two extra mappable buttons on the back. They are designed for gamers to program them on the fly without having to exit a game to go into settings. In addition, the controller's two trigger buttons can be adjusted in three different travel distance positions so gamers can get reactions faster. The triggers and the main controller have rumble motors for a more tactile feel in select games.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.