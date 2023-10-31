NVIDIA releases a new security update for desktop Kepler-series GeForce GPUs

If you are still using a PC with an NVIDIA GeForce GPU that uses the Kepler-based platform, you will need to download a new set of drivers right now. They contain a security update that the company says is made to fix a number of "issues that may lead to multiple security impacts."

The new 474.64 WHQL drivers are specifically for the following desktop NVIDIA GPUs:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN Z

NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN Black

NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (192-bit)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 Ti OEM

NVIDIA GeForce GT 740

NVIDIA GeForce GT 730

NVIDIA GeForce GT 720

NVIDIA GeForce GT 710

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 690

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 645

NVIDIA GeForce GT 640

NVIDIA GeForce GT 635

NVIDIA GeForce GT 630

You can find a lot more information about this update on NVIDIA's Security Bulletin page. The page lists the several CVE-labeled issues that the new security driver is supposed to fix. They are labeled in order of the highest to the lowest base core.

The one with the highest base score, at 8.2 (out of 10) is CVE‑2023‑31027. NVIDIA has the details of this specific issue:

NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows contains a vulnerability that allows Windows users with low levels of privilege to escalate privileges when an administrator is updating GPU drivers, which may lead to escalation of privileges.

The Release Notes for this new driver can be found here. NVIDIA plans to continue releasing security updates for its desktop Kepler GPUs until September 2024.