NVIDIA releases a new security update for desktop Kepler-series GeForce GPUs

If you are still using a PC with an NVIDIA GeForce GPU that uses the Kepler-based platform, you will need to download a new set of drivers right now. They contain a security update that the company says is made to fix a number of "issues that may lead to multiple security impacts."
The new 474.64 WHQL drivers are specifically for the following desktop NVIDIA GPUs:
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN Z
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN Black
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (192-bit)
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 Ti OEM
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 740
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 720
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 710
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 690
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 645
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 640
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 635
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 630
You can find a lot more information about this update on NVIDIA's Security Bulletin page. The page lists the several CVE-labeled issues that the new security driver is supposed to fix. They are labeled in order of the highest to the lowest base core.
The one with the highest base score, at 8.2 (out of 10) is CVE‑2023‑31027. NVIDIA has the details of this specific issue:
NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows contains a vulnerability that allows Windows users with low levels of privilege to escalate privileges when an administrator is updating GPU drivers, which may lead to escalation of privileges.
The Release Notes for this new driver can be found here. NVIDIA plans to continue releasing security updates for its desktop Kepler GPUs until September 2024.
