Here's a weekend roundup of great Amazon deals for gaming mice, keyboards, RAM and more

Welcome to our first-weekend roundup of some of the great discounts you can get from Amazon this week for PC products and accessories. This weekend we have some deep price cuts on a number of products, including gaming mice, keyboards, RAM and much more.

Gaming mice

The excellent Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, with its 25K sensor, 11 customizable buttons and much more is currently priced at $85.49, which is $65.50 below its normal $149.99 MSRP.

Also, the ASUS ROG Keris Wireless EVA Edition Gaming Mouse, with support for swappable side buttons, is priced at $84.99 at Amazon or $35 off its normal $119.99 price.

Gaming Keyboards

The Razer BlackWidow Lite mechanical gaming keyboard with its small keyboard footprint, is currently discounted down to $72.99 or $17 less than its $89.99 MSRP. Also, the Razer Ornata V3 X gaming keyboard's price is down to $34.98 or $5.01 below its MSRP.

WiFi routers

The TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh Router, which covers up to 2,900 square feet is currently priced at $139.99 or $30 below its MSRP. You can also get a two-pack of the same router for $229.99 or $70 below its MSRP, or a three-pack for $329.99, which is $120 off its MSRP.

PC RAM

The PNY XLR8 Gaming 32GB RAM (two 16GB RAM sticks) is priced right now at $54.99, or $20 below its normal $74.99 price tag.

More PC discounts

Check back on Sunday for any updates to this post. Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

