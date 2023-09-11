Check out these great PC and console gaming headsets at all time low prices at Amazon

With the fall video game season now in full swing, we can expect to see a ton of great games available over the next few months. However, if you want to play games for hours and not disturb your housemates, a great gaming headset is required. Thankfully, many of them are currently at or near all time price lows at Amazon.

One of them is the SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 3 headset. It's currently priced at $59.99 at Amazon or $40 off its normal $99.99 MSRP.

This wired headset includes the company's Nova Acoustic System with high-fidelity drivers and support for 360-degree spatial audio for a great sound experience while gaming. It also supports Parametric EQ for adjustable audio features, along with an AI-based noise-cancelling microphone, and custom PrismSync RGB lighting effects.

If you are looking for a wireless headset, but don't want to spend a ton of money, the Logitech G345 headphones might be what you are looking for. They are currently priced at an all time low on Amazon for only $29.99 or $50 off their normal $79.99 MSRP.

The Logitech G345 supports both Bluetooth wireless devices and the company's own Lightspeed wireless technology via a USB dongle. The headset includes 40 mm drivers that support Dolby Atmos for a great audio experience.

You also get two built-in beamforming microphones, which means no annoying microphone arm to deal with. The battery life should last about 18 hours on a single charge.

Here's a look at some of the affordable gaming headsets on Amazon right now:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.