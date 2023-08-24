Save hundreds on Intel-based gaming laptops from ASUS. Acer, MSI, Razer and more at Amazon

As we await the launch of Intel's upcoming Meteor Lake CPUs for its next laptop chips, the company is sponsoring its annual Intel Gamer Days sales event, with big discounts on PCs with their current CPUs. Amazon is getting into the spirit with lots of deep discounts on Intel-based gaming PC laptops.

That includes the Razer Blade 17 laptop, which is currently priced at $1,999.99 at Amazon. That's a huge $1,200 discount from its normal $3,199.99 price tag. It includes a 12th-gen Intel Core i7-12800H processor, with 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM.

It also has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. The laptop has a huge 17.3 inch 2,560 x 1,440 resolution display with a fast 240Hz refresh rate. It also comes with Razer's Chroma RGB lighting.

If you want a gaming laptop that's a bit more affordable, you should check out the Acer Nitro 5. It's currently priced at Amazon at an all-time low of $639.99. That's a $160 discount from its $799.99 MSRP.

The Acer Nitro 5 has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU. It has a 15.6-inch 1920x1080 resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Here are some other Intel-based gaming laptops with big discounts right now at Amazon:

Intel is also giving gamers a chance to get two free upcoming digital PC games, Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Mirage, for a limited time with the purchase of a PC with a qualifying 12th or 13th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, or i9 processor.

