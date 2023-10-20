Lenovo's most affordable Windows Hello-compatible webcam is now 36% off

Lenovo may not be the most popular webcam manufacturer, but its 500 Series webcam lineup offers tremendous value for a very affordable price. The Lenovo 510 FHD, a 1080p webcam with Windows Hello compatibility, is now available with a big 36% discount.

This camera has a solid price tag even without discounts, but now you can score it for only $44.99. It is one of the cheapest ways to make your computer Windows Hello-compatible.

The Lenovo 510 FHD is a webcam with a 1080p 1/2.9" RGB sensor, 95-degree lens, 4x digital zoom, a built-in sliding privacy shutter, and dual microphones for crystal-clear audio from up to 2 meters away.

The camera mounts on your monitor with a built-in 360-degree clip, allowing you to effortlessly adjust the field of view when necessary. You can also place the camera on a tripod using the universal mount.

Lenovo's 510 FHD webcam is a perfect choice for those wanting to equip their Windows 10 or 11 computer with facial recognition. The camera has a built-in IR sensor to work with Windows Hello, eliminating the need to enter passwords when logging into the operating system or sensitive applications.

You can connect the Lenovo 510 FHD to any relatively modern computer using a removable USB-C cable. Note, however, that facial recognition only works when connected to a Windows 10 or 11 PC.

Lenovo 510 FHD Webcam with Windows Hello - $44.99 | 36% off on Amazon US

