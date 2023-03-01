Deal

Samsung 980 Pro, WD_Black 1TB 2TB NVMe SSD selling at prices hard to ignore

In our hunt for daily deals for our readers, we stumbled upon the best NVMe internal SSD deals from Samsung and WD. These discounted prices are quite enticing and are hard not to recommend. They are some of the cheapest these we have seen them making them perfect to upgrade your NVMe or get a new one if you don't have any (buying links below).

WD Black SSDs

In general, this appears to be a great time to buy SSDs, be it internal or external, as NAND prices are low meaning we are seeing some truly unbelievable discounts. Today's deals just add to the choices consumers now have:

