Martial arts game Sifu finally comes to Xbox and Steam on March 28

Sloclap's hit martial arts action game Sifu has been available on PlayStation consoles and the Epic Games Store for over a year now, with even a Switch version dropping a few months back. But finally, Xbox console and Steam players will be joining in on the fight starting on March 28.

The expansion to new platforms will be accompanied by a brand-new content update to the game too. Dubbed Arenas, this adds up to 10 hours of more action to the title according to Sloclap. 45 new challenges are being added across five game modes, all spreading to nine new locations.

Arenas has new modes like Survival, Performance, Time Attack, and others to spice up the experience with waves of enemies, hunting a specific protected target, and holding section of the map against enemies.

For those in the dark about Sifu, it puts players into the shoes of a kung-fu master seeking revenge against their father's death. Touting over 150 unique combat moves to deal with grunts and bosses, the third-person game's twist comes from its unique death and revival mechanic. The player character ages drastically after returning from each death, increasing their damage but lowering their health. The objective is to finish the game before their age runs out.

Ahead of the March 28 release date, Sifu pre-orders for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows are available now on the Microsoft Store for $39.99 with Xbox Play Anywhere support. Its Steam store page has also gone live for wishlisting.