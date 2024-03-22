Deal: Samsung 990 EVO 1TB 2TB NVMe Gen4 / Gen5 SSDs hit lowest prices on Amazon, Newegg

Samsung is offering its recently released 990 Evo NVMe SSD at a fantastic price again, and this time, both its 1TB and 2TB variants are up for sale (buying links below).

The interesting thing about the new 990 EVO is that it supports both PCIe Gen4 and Gen5 motherboards. However, on the latter, only two lanes are supported and hence, you get either PCIe 4.0 x4 or PCIe 5.0 x2. The drive should be able to handle the heat at PCIe Gen4 speeds but Gen5 is known to throttle and hence, a heatsink is recommended.

Get the Samsung 990 EVO SSD at the links below:

SAMSUNG 990 EVO SSD 2TB, PCIe Gen 4x4, Gen 5x2 M.2 2280 NVMe Internal Solid State Drive, Speeds Up to 5,000MB/s reads and 4,200MB/s writes, DRAMless: uses Host Memory Buffer (HMB), MZ-V9E2T0B/AM, Black:

$149.99 + $10 off with coupon: $139.99 (Amazon US) || $149.99 + $10 off w/ promo code SDBDQA9226, limited offer => $139.99 (Newegg US)

SAMSUNG 990 EVO SSD 1TB, PCIe Gen 4x4, Gen 5x2 M.2 2280 NVMe Internal SSD, Speeds Up to 5,000MB/s and 4,200MB/s writes, DRAMless: uses Host Memory Buffer (HMB), MZ-V9E1T0B/AM, Black:

$89.98 + $9.99 coupon => $79.99 (Amazon US) || $89.99 + $15 off w/ promo code SSDQA877, limited offer => $74.99 (Newegg US)

If it's not an SSD you are looking for, we covered deals on AMD Ryzen 7000 and Nvidia RTX-powered Asus ROG and TUF gaming notebooks, which are still live.

Meanwhile, for desktop processors, Intel has some excellent discounts on its 12th Gen Core i7 parts that are selling for as low as only $200. On the AMD side, you can definitely opt for the Ryzen 7600X deal which is currently on sale for the lowest price it has ever hit, thanks to a free 1TB SATA SSD that you get with it.

