The Amazon Fire TV 75” Omni QLED Series 4K is now less than $900

If you’ve been on the lookout for a new television with the latest features such as a QLED 4K display, then it could be worth your time checking out the Amazon Fire TV 75” Omni QLED Series 4K UHD TV. It’s currently available on Amazon for $899.99 down from its list price of $1,100.

With this 18% discount, you’ll be saving yourself a hefty $200 and according to an Amazon price history website, this is the best price that the TV has been offered for since launch in October 2022.

Some of the highlights of this TV, according to Amazon include:

Stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) - Makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors.

- Makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. Advanced HDR - Scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. HDR10 and HLG are also supported.

- Scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. HDR10 and HLG are also supported. Adaptive Brightness - Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.

- Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room. Bolder contrast - Experience deeper darks and brighter whites with full array local dimming in 96 individual zones enhancing contrast.

- Experience deeper darks and brighter whites with full array local dimming in 96 individual zones enhancing contrast. Fire TV Ambient Experience - Turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more.

- Turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more. Watch what you want - Stream over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

- Stream over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Hands-free TV with Alexa - With built-in microphones, just ask to turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote.

- With built-in microphones, just ask to turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote. Build your home theater - With Alexa Home Theater you can wirelessly pair Echo speakers using the Alexa app, or connect a soundbar or an AV receiver.

- With Alexa Home Theater you can wirelessly pair Echo speakers using the Alexa app, or connect a soundbar or an AV receiver. Connect all your devices - Use the 4 HDMI inputs to connect to cable or satellite and video game consoles. The HDMI eARC lets you add audio equipment for enhanced sound.

- Use the 4 HDMI inputs to connect to cable or satellite and video game consoles. The HDMI eARC lets you add audio equipment for enhanced sound. Designed to protect your privacy - Built with privacy protections and controls, including a switch that electronically disconnects the microphones.

Given the rampant inflation, $899.99 might be too high of a purchase. If you are still looking for a TV anyway check out some of the smaller options or consider Amazon’s financing option which lets you pay $53.13 per month over 24 months - just be sure you can maintain the payments over the next two years if you go this route.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.