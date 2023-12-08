The Samsung Q60C 65” QLED 4K TV is at its lowest price on Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a good-sized premium TV, be sure to check out the 65” Samsung Q60C QLED 4K TV, which is at its lowest price on Amazon right now. You can get it for just $747.99 - that’s 21% of its list price of $947.99.

The TV has many advanced features including Quantum Dot technology for better colors, a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, and Motion Xcelerator for smooth motion. Outlining the highlights of this product, Amazon writes:

100% COLOR VOLUME W/ QUANTUM DOT: Take in a billion shades of unwavering color and enjoy vivid, lifelike color at any brightness level as Quantum Dot technology works to create every shade you see on screen.Voltage : 120 volts (AC)

QUANTUM PROCESSOR LITE W/ 4K UPSCALING: See shows and movies in a whole new light with 4K optimization; Enjoy enhanced clarity and depth in every scene as our Quantum Processor Lite with 4K Upscaling automatically transforms everything you

DUAL LED: Don’t call it temperamental; You’ll enjoy beautifully balanced colors with dedicated warm and cool Dual LED backlights. Get stronger and accurate contrast with innovative technology that adapts automatically to match your content

QUANTUM HDR: Watch the details shine through with Quantum HDR that goes beyond leading standards to create deep blacks, impressive contrast, and picture quality that’s analyzed and refined to match the creator’s vision

MOTION XCELERATOR: Experience smooth motion and improved clarity with Motion Xcelerator; You can now fuel your need for speed with high intensity sports, movies, games, while enjoying crisp and clear details at the same time

OBJECT TRACKING SOUND LITE: You’ll hear 3D surround sound that follows the movement on screen using our incredible virtual top channel audio—putting you right in the middle of the car chase, stampede or party scene

Q-SYMPHONY 3.0: With Q-Symphony, your TV speakers paired with Q-Series and S-Series soundbar operate as one; Together, they can optimize all the channels to bring you a masterfully orchestrated sound experience

SAMSUNG GAMING HUB: Gaming comes together–bringing the best of console games, streaming games and more–all in one place; Get easier access to games, standalone apps and accessories, get recommendations for other games, adjust settings and more

ULTRA SLIM DESIGN: You’ll hardly have a chance to admire the AirSlim Design —so thin it practically blends into your wall; It’s the perfect fit for any room with a streamlined profile that sets it apart from the competition

SOLAR CELL REMOTE: Turn up the volume on sustainability with the innovative SolarCell Remote; It features a solar panel for charging, as well as other smart features including a built-in microphone to use with your favorite voice assistant

In terms of ratings, this product scores 4.5 stars overall based on 640 ratings. This suggests that the people who bought it thought it was an excellent product.

