65" Amazon Omni QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is selling at its lowest price today

Amazon is currently offering a 31% discount on the 65-inch Amazon Omni QLED Series Smart Fire TV, saving you $250. Along with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, this Smart TV features a 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) for vibrant colors in the content you stream.

Advanced HDR technology, including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, improves immersion, and Adaptive Brightness automatically optimizes brightness based on ambient room lighting.

The Fire TV Ambient Experience, featuring AI Art, allows you to turn your TV into a digital canvas. You can either showcase your own images or select from a collection of over 2,000 art and photography pieces. The content library includes over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes from subscriptions like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+.

Hands-free TV control with Alexa is facilitated through built-in microphones, allowing users to turn on the TV, find content, and control playback with voice commands. The Alexa Home Theater feature enables wireless pairing of Echo speakers or connection to a soundbar or AV receiver.

Connectivity options include 4 HDMI inputs for cable, satellite, and gaming consoles, with HDMI eARC for enhanced audio equipment. Privacy protections are built-in, including a switch to electronically disconnect the microphones when needed.

65-inch Amazon Fire TV (Omni QLED Series 4K UHD, Dolby Vision IQ, AI Art, local dimming, hands-free with Alexa): $549.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

