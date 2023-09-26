Amazon deals: Get the Fire TV 75/40/32 inch 4K QLED Smart TV at the best prices ever

Amazon from time to time drops the prices of its Fire TV products, and typically they turn out to be fairly great deals as the discounts are pretty significant. For example, in August, we saw that the 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube, its latest and most powerful streaming box, settled at its discounted price of $119.99 for a very long time. Although that deal is no longer available, the company is offering a trio of Fire TV Smart TVs today for sale (buying links below).

First up, we have the Fire TV Omni QLED (Quantum-dot LED) 4K 75-inch model which is discounted to $899, down $200 from its typical price of $1,099. The main features of the TV are given below:

Stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) - Makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors.

Advanced HDR - Scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. HDR10 and HLG are also supported.

Adaptive Brightness - Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.

Bolder contrast - Experience deeper darks and brighter whites with full array local dimming in 96 individual zones enhancing contrast.

Fire TV Ambient Experience - Turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more.

Watch what you want - Stream over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Hands-free TV with Alexa - With built-in microphones, just ask to turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote.

B uild your home theater - With Alexa Home Theater you can wirelessly pair Echo speakers using the Alexa app, or connect a soundbar or an AV receiver.

Connect all your devices - Use the 4 HDMI inputs to connect to cable or satellite and video game consoles. The HDMI eARC lets you add audio equipment for enhanced sound.

Designed to protect your privacy - Built with privacy protections and controls, including a switch that electronically disconnects the microphones.

Get the Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni at the link below:

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, Dolby Vision IQ, local dimming, hands-free with Alexa: $899.99 (Amazon US)

Up next we have the Fire TV 2-series, namely the HD (720p) 32-inch and the Full HD (1080p) 40-inch models which are also selling at prices far lower than they typically do. The main features are given below:

High definition TV - Bring movies and shows to life in HD 1080p / 720p resolution, with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio.

All your entertainment in one place - Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Stream for free - Watch free movies and TV episodes with apps like YouTube, Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.

Enjoy MGM+ on us - Receive a 6-month subscription to MGM+, including access to thousands of Hollywood movies and Original series with your Fire TV purchase. Terms apply.

Watch from room to room - All of your movies and shows from your Fire TV devices will stay in sync, for a seamless viewing experience from one room to the next.

Smart and always getting smarter - Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

Press and ask Alexa - Use the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more.

Connect all your devices - Use the 2 standard HDMI inputs to connect to cable or satellite and video game consoles. Use the 1 HDMI ARC input for audio equipment for enhanced sound.

Wireless Bluetooth listening - Connect Bluetooth headphones for private listening to watch TV without disturbing those around you.

Games on Fire TV - Discover, explore, and play games from the Appstore, Amazon Luna, and Twitch.

Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, stream live TV without cable: $189.99 (Amazon US)

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, stream live TV without cable: $129.99 (Amazon US)

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UKto see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

