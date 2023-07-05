The Power Pod by Casely can charge your iPhone and you can get one for 25 percent off now

Apple's latest iPhones can still encounter one big problem at times: they can still run out of power at the most inopportune moment. That's why it's always a good idea to have a battery pack available so you can charge your iPhone without the need to search for a nearby outlet.

There are lots of external battery packs out there to choose from. But why get one with an ordinary color like grey when you can get one with a cool color or design? That's what Casely provides with its lineup of Power Pod MagSafe external batteries.

Each Power Pod has a 5,000 mAh battery which should extend your iPhone's life by 80 to 100 percent. However, each also has a cool-looking design that makes it stand out from the crowd with many different designs to choose from. It's also small and lightweight so you can take it anywhere.

It's also compatible with iPhone-supported MagSafe technology, which means no wires are needed; just stick the Casely Power Pod to the back of the iPhone to begin charging. It can use a wireless charger to charge the battery back up and it also has a USB to USB-C cable to charge the external battery up with a wired connection. You can also use the USB cable to charge up older iPhones or other smartphones and tablets that don't have MagSafe technology.

Casely is owned by women and the Power Pods art is designed in Brooklyn, New York. Part of the company's proceeds go to charity.

Normally the Casely Power Pods are on sale at Amazon for $59.95 each. However, if you use the promo code 25CASELYPOD at checkout, you can get 25 percent off that price, which means you will only be paying $44.96 for the Power Pod.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.