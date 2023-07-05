You can try the Instagram Threads web interface ahead of its official launch on Thursday

Early look of the Threads web interface
The Instagram Threads mobile apps have yet to arrive on the market, but the web version of the Twitter-style microblogging platform is now publicly accessible. Reverse engineer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi has tweeted the Threads handles of Mark Zuckerberg, Adam Mosseri, and some creators who have early access to the platform.

"Let's do this. Welcome to Threads," Zuckerberg wrote in possibly his first post on the platform. As noted by The Verge, both Zuckerberg and Mosseri have around 2,000 followers suggesting that early access has been offered to several thousands users, including creators, brands, and meta employees.

You can find popular names such as Netflix US, iJustine, MKBHD, Gary Vee, and so on. While the homepage of Threads.net still displays a colorful launch countdown, it is possible to access individual profiles by appending the respective usernames to the Threads.net URL or clicking on their names on the website.

The web version of Threads currently offers a minimal interface with prompts to download the unreleased app, for instance, when trying to access the followers list. Also, you need the app to perform basic functions such as liking, sharing, reposting, or commenting on a post.

There is a Threads.net label below the account name on profile pages revealing that support for fediverse platforms like Mastodon will arrive sometime in the future. For some reason, clicking on the Threads logo at the top of the page switches the theme from light to dark and vice-versa.

The Threads app is already up for pre-order on the iOS App Store and is set to launch on July 6. It's expected that the Android version of the app will share the stage as well. The app is launching at a time when Twitter is trying to build a paywall around a number of its features.

The company recently introduced daily rate limits for tweets, revoked access for those who don't have an account, and restricted the TweetDeck app only to verified users. Twitter said these measures were taken to prevent data scrapping on its platform and it was done without a warning to detect bad actors.

