Get the Razer Kishi V2 iPhone Mobile Gaming Controller for its lowest Amazon price

If you want to turn your iPhone into a true portable gaming device, you can do just that with the Razer Kishi V2. This iPhone game controller is on sale now for its lowest price to date on Amazon. The price for the Razer Kishi V2 on Amazon at the moment is $86.95. That's a nice $13.04 discount from its normal MSRP.

This second edition of the Razer Kishi has all the buttons, triggers, thumbsticks, and more you would expect to see in a quality console or PC game controller. However, the Kishi connects to the back of an iPhone, allowing owners to play games like they never could with just a touchscreen.

Besides working with normal mobile apps, it's also perfect for cloud gaming on services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now. Plus, the Razer Nexus App lets you customize the buttons and put in macros for gaming

The Razer Kishi V2 is also available on Android smartphones, although it does not have as big of a discount as the iPhone version.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.