AdDuplex is shutting down after 12 years of service on Windows Phone and Windows

AdDuplex, a cross-promotion ad platform for Windows and Windows Phone apps, is shutting down. Alan Mendelevich, the company's founder, announced the journey's end, citing the "shrinking industry and the community" the platform serves.

AdDuplex allowed Windows and Windows Phone app developers to promote their projects for free using cross-promotion ads. In other words, display ten AdDuplex-powered ads inside your app and get eight impressions of yours for free. The platform was one of the largest independent ad networks on Windows available in more than 200 countries, with more than 5 million ads served daily.

In addition to helping developers promote their apps and games, AdDuplex was a source of monthly stats about Windows and Windows Phone. The platform offered insights into the most popular Windows Phone devices, OS version breakdowns, country-specific data, and more (you can check out the last report from June 2022 here).

According to the blog post, AdDuplex will stop serving cross-promotion and commercial ads on July 17, 2023. After that date, apps using the AdDuplex SDK will continue receiving the "no ad" response so that they can react accordingly and switch to other ad providers (if implemented). AdDuplex also plans to turn off its client area on August 1, 2023, and the company urges developers to download their stats before the end of this month.

At the end of the post, Alan Mendelevich thanked everyone for their support and participation:

I want to express my gratitude to everyone who joined AdDuplex as a cross-promotion or advertising partner, everyone who supported us with media coverage or just good vibes, everyone who collaborated with us at Microsoft, Nokia and other companies in the Windows ecosystem. I hope we made a positive impact on your businesses, careers, and hobbies. Thank you and I hope we cross paths in the future!

Developers can learn more about the incoming AdDuplex shutdown on the official blog.