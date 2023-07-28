UK deals: Save up to 34% on PlayStation DualSense controllers

Want to save a ton of money on a PlayStation DualSense wireless controller? As part of Sony's Summer Sale, you can get different color options of PlayStation 5 DualSense at the best price (links below).

One of the most extensive features of DualSense is its advanced haptic feedback system. Haptic feedback simulates sensations of touch by using precise vibrations. This allows players to feel things like the rumble of a race car engine, the recoil of different weapons, or the texture of other surfaces in the game.

The haptic feedback is highly dynamic and programmable, allowing developers to fine-tune the sensations for different gameplay events.

Sony redesigned the controller layout while retaining the iconic PlayStation button shapes. The new split D-pad provides more precision, while larger analog sticks with a textured grip give players more control. The Create button allows players to capture and share gameplay content more easily.

The DualSense has adaptive triggers in the L2 and R2 buttons. These triggers can provide different levels of resistance to the player's fingertips. As players progress through gameplay, you can feel the tension increase or decrease in the triggers. This creates an extra dimension of immersion and control.

The DualSense also includes a built-in speaker. Audible cues like footsteps or environmental effects can play directly through the controller for supported games. Combined with the haptic feedback, this can help further immerse players in the game world.

Take a look at all the best prices for the DualSense wireless controllers:

You can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.