With this fantastic deal, you save 40% off this Windows 11 Home Asus Vivobook 17

Are you looking for an affordable laptop with some decent specifications to meet your computing needs? If so, take a look at the Asus Vivobook 17 laptop which is currently discounted down from $499.99 to $299.99 - that’s a discount of 40%!

As you can infer from the laptop’s name, it has a 17.3” HD+ display. It’s powered by an Intel Core Pentium 8505 CPU (one P-core and four E-cores), has Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and is running Windows 11 Home. The color is Quiet Blue.

Sharing more information about the product, the Amazon listing says:

17.3” HD+ (1600 x 900) 16:9 aspect ratio display with ultra-slim NanoEdge bezels

Productivity IntelCore PENTIUM 8505 Processor 1.2 GHz (8M Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 5 cores) and Intel UHD Graphics

Fast storage and memory featuring 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD and 8GB DDR4 RAM, Windows 11 Home

Extensive connectivity with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A, USB 2.0 Type A, 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, HDMI 1.4, Wi-Fi 5(802.11ac) (Dual band) 1*1 + Bluetooth 4.1 (*USB transfer speed may vary. Learn more at ASUS.com)

US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard

Sleek and lightweight at only 4.63 lbs and 0.78 inches thick

ErgoSense backlit chiclet keyboard with Num-Key and Fingerprint sensor

Asus AI Noise-Canceling Technology employs machine learning to isolate unwanted noise from human speech, which ensures the best communications experience

The laptop has an overall rating of four stars suggesting that it’s pretty decent, unfortunately, this is only based on a couple of ratings. The Asus Vivobook 17 has been available since June 2023 and the current price is far lower than it has ever been before.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.