Apple MacBook Air (2022) with M2 chip falls to lowest price of $899

Apple has reduced the price of its MacBook Air (2022) to $899, the lowest price this particular laptop has ever been at. That price is for the 256GB edition of the laptop but the company has also reduced the 512GB edition to $1,099 which is also the lowest price that version has been at too.

This MacBook Air has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB/512GB SSD, a backlit keyboard, and a 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. The Amazon listing also highlights the following features:

STRIKINGLY THIN DESIGN — The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere.

SUPERCHARGED BY M2 — Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory.

UP TO 18 HOURS OF BATTERY LIFE — Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

BIG, BEAUTIFUL DISPLAY — The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display features over 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color and support for 1 billion colors for vibrant images and incredible detail.

ADVANCED CAMERA AND AUDIO — Look sharp and sound great with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array and four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

VERSATILE CONNECTIVITY — MacBook Air features a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack.

EASY TO USE — Your Mac feels familiar from the moment you turn it on, and works seamlessly with all your Apple devices.

BUILT TO LAST — The all-aluminium unibody enclosure is exceptionally durable. And free software updates keep things running smooth and secure for years to come.

SIMPLY COMPATIBLE — All your go-to apps run lightning-fast — including Microsoft 365, Zoom, and many of your favorite iPhone and iPad apps.

COMES WITH APPLECARE WARRANTY – Every Mac comes with a one-year limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. Get AppleCare+ to extend your coverage.

As an Apple product, you should know that you’ll be getting good quality hardware and software. The reviews attest to this, this laptop scores 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 2,424 ratings suggesting its an excellent product.

