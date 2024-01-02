You can save $500 on the Razer Blade 14 (2023) gaming laptop

If you’re on the hunt for a high end gaming laptop, check out the Razer Blade 14 (2023) which currently sells at its lowest price of $2,199.99 on Amazon. The laptop has received a 19% discount which translates to a reduction of $500 off the list price of $2,699.99.

This particular laptop is powered by a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, has 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and includes a 1TB SSD. These specs make it a very capable device, as one would expect at this price.

Expanding on the product details, Amazon writes:

PORTABLE, THIN, LIGHTWEIGHT: Precision-milled from a single aluminum block, the chassis achieves optimal strength-to-weight ratio complete with an anodized, scratch-resistant finish to protect it against the hazards of traveling

NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 40-Series: Blade 14 delivers 33% more graphics power than the previous generation—enjoy playing at higher frames and greater visual fidelity than ever before, while staying on the go

AMD RYZEN 9 7940HS CPU: Featuring the latest Zen4 architecture and a slew of AI enhancements, power through dense workloads, maximize frames in the most demanding games, or cruise through daily tasks with new levels of ease

14” QHD+ 240HZ 16:10 DISPLAY: With a higher pixel density, faster refresh rate, and lower response time, gaming on the go has never looked this smooth or felt this immersive

EXPANDABLE DDR5 MEMORY: Operating at 16% higher frequency speeds for better performance, the laptop’s dual memory slots can also support up to 64 GB

UP TO 10 HOURS OF BATTERY: Featuring a larger 68.1 Wh battery and better power efficiency, this laptop is built for the long game and can quickly charge to 80% in 1-hour via 100 W USB Type-C charging

OPTIMIZED VAPOR CHAMBER COOLING: Covering 59% of the surface including the CPU and GPU, dual fans, and thinner .05mm exhaust fins, the enhanced vapor chamber solution cools components and provides a faster and more comfortable experience

In terms of reviews, this laptop scores an overall 4.2 stars based on 304 ratings. The laptop is also marked as an Amazon Choice which highlights its high score, good price, and that it can be shipped immediately.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.