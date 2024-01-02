20 Minutes Till Dawn is free to claim today on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is nearing the end of its holiday giveaways promotion, but there's still more quality games incoming. To replace yesterday's 24-hour Escape Academy giveaway, 20 Minutes Till Dawn has dropped in as the latest freebie, refreshing the timer. Developed by Flanne, the title's gameplay should be a familiar to anyone who has played Vampire Survivors or a similar game, offering a simple but addicting survival roguelite experience.

Released just a few months ago in June of 2023, 20 Minutes Till Dawn throws endless hordes at the player to see if they can last the night. Like other games in the genre, you're given the option to select the weapons, runes, and special abilities, as well as their upgrades, in each 20-minute lasting run, setting the stage for a highly repayable experience.

Here's how the developer describes the build varieties and how the gameplay loop progresses:

Ignite monsters with every pump of your shotgun, rain lighting down from the heavens, or control magic spears to pierce your enemies! How you confront the hordes is your choice alone. Take control of an ever-growing cast of diverse characters and wield a wide range of weapons, all with an extensive spectrum of evolution paths and unique traits. As you obliterate monsters, collect experience and choose from an in-depth selection of upgrades, summons, and special abilities. Craft the perfect build and become an unstoppable force.

20 Minutes Till Dawn is only free to claim on the Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours, with its promotion ending at 8 a.m. PT on January 3. The game usually costs $4.99 to purchase when not on sale. This is also the first time it's been part of a freebie offer. The Epic Games Store has two stops to go on its giveaways train, both being mystery drops.