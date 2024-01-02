The Meta Quest 2 headset gets a permanent price cut to $250 as VR gaming's future looks grim

While the Meta Quest 2 VR headset has had a holiday price reduction for a few months, taking the cost down by $50 to $249.99, that price cut has now become permanent. In a blog post, Meta revealed that the Quest 2 with 128GB of storage will be priced at $249.99 from now on, and the 256GB version will also have a permanent price cut to $299.99.

Refurbished versions of the Meta Quest 2 will also get permanent price cuts, down to $229.99 for the 128GB model and $269.99 for the 256GB edition. Meta Quest 2 accessories like the Elite Strap, the strap with a battery pack, and its carrying case are getting price cuts as well. A bundle with the 256GB Meta Quest 2 bundled with the Active Pack on Amazon matches the prices for the new price cuts.

These cost reductions were announced just a few months after the launch of the more advanced Meta Quest 3 VR headset, which still costs $499.99. It also comes after both of those headsets added support for Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming along with versions of its Office apps.

The audience for VR gaming has never been nearly as high as that for standard console or PC gaming. Just a few days before Christmas, one of the biggest VR gaming exclusive developers announced its shutdown eight years after it began.

Los Angeles-based developer First Contact Entertainment quietly announced it was closing its doors on December 21 on its Facebook page. The developer has made four VR games during its lifetime. That included the first-person shooter games Firewall Zero Hour and Firewall Ultra, both of which were made exclusively for Sony's PSVR and PSVR 2 headsets, respectively.

In its farewell message, First Contact put the blame squarely on "the lack of support for VR within the industry" and added it was "just not able to justify the expense needed" to move forward with new games.

Microsoft also recently announced it was going to depreciate its Windows Mixed Reality platform and remove it from a future version of Windows

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.