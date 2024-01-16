Frostpunk 2 will be a day one PC Game Pass title for H1 2024; new gameplay trailer released

It's been a long wait for fans of the first Frostpunk game, released in 2018, to get a sequel. However, the next game in this unusual city builder series is finally coming in the very near future. Developer 11 Bit Studios has confirmed that Frostpunk 2 will be released for the PC sometime in the first half of 2024.

The news was posted on the game's Steam page, along with its first gameplay trailer. Like the first game, Frostpunk 2 is set in an alternative 19th-century timeline, where an apocalyptic never-ending arctic winter has covered the planet.

The sequel takes place 30 years after the event of the first game. You must build a city to house its desperate people who are struggling to survive this massive weather event. Here is a quick look at its features:

Build your City on a new scale by creating entire districts with different purposes: industrial, scientific, etc.

Ensure that all parts of the City work in unison with each other like cogs of a giant, resource-hungry machine

Erect The Council building where you’ll forge laws of the growing metropolis

Navigate between different factions and their ideas for the future, try to tame their ambitions as well as unrestrained thirst for power

Research technologies that will change the face of your City

In addition to the new trailer and a more specific release timeframe, 11 Bit Studios confirmed Frostpunk 2 will be a Day One release for Microsoft's PC Game Pass. It will also be released via Steam, GoG.com, and the Epic Games Store. In addition, the game will also be a day one release for Xbox Game Pass when the game launches on the Xbox Series S and X consoles, but there's no launch date yet.

11 Bit Studios previously announced that it would bring more of its games to Microsoft's PC and Xbox Game Pass services. Frostpunk 2 will also be made available for the PlayStation 5 but there's no word on when that will happen.