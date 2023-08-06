Guide: How to get the Bing picture of the day as your wallpaper on Android

If you have ever wondered how it is possible to get Bing's daily image on your Android phone without having to switch to Microsoft Launcher, or use the awful Bing Wallpapers app (which fails often, just read the reviews) for your Home screen, then read on! I'll tell you how.

First of all, you will need to have Microsoft Launcher installed in your Android phone, here is a link to it. Simply install it, you can also log in to it if you want, but it isn't necessary for what we want to use it for.

Open your app drawer and tap on Microsoft Launcher to launch it Long press on an empty space of the home screen to open the Widgets and Settings page Tap on Launcher Settings (bottom right of screen) Tap on the Wallpaper option in the settings page Tap on Choose a new wallpaper Tap on Bing Set the options in accordance to your preference Back out of Settings

In some cases when you back out of the Settings you will be returned to your default Home launcher, but if you are returned to Microsoft Launcher, Swipe down and search for the name of your Home Launcher, mine is Nova, and simply tap on it to be restored to your default Launcher.

Above is the whole process in screenshots. One thing you will need to remember is that if you restart your phone due to an update, or whatever, you will have to launch Microsoft Launcher again. If you do not do this, the Bing picture of the day will be stuck on the last image it downloaded before you restarted your phone.

You won't have to go through the steps in the Settings again, simply starting Microsoft Launcher after a phone restart is enough to get the wallpapers updated on a daily basis.

Of course, you can also just elect to install the Bing Wallpapers app, but according to many reviews, the app stops updating the wallpapers at random. I have not tested this on my Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but I have had it installed on previous phones and I experienced the same issues. This method works for me.

Let us know in the comments if you use Bing Wallpapers for your Home and/or Lock screen.