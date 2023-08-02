Twitter (now X) allows paid users to hide blue checkmarks

Twitter's (now X) rumored feature that lets premium users hide their profile checkmarks is now live. The update comes at a time when X Corp is busy rebranding its social media platform and the $8/mo paid service that lets users put a checkmark on their profile is now called X Blue instead of Twitter Blue.

An updated support page for X Blue now states:

As a subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account. The checkmark will be hidden on your profile and posts. The checkmark may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription. Some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden. We will continue to evolve this feature to make it better for you.

It cautions that hiding the checkmark might take away some features. For the uninitiated, the blue checkmark or blue tick was historically used to identify whether the account of a popular figure or celebrity is legitimate or not. But now, the blue tick is an indicator that a user has subscribed to X Blue and meets certain guidelines.

After Elon Musk took over the company last year, the billionaire pulled the plug on legacy checkmarks. However, the blue ticks were reinstated for various popular accounts with Musk claiming that he personally paid for some of them. It was also reported that some accounts with a legacy blue tick were grandfathered into the new paid system.

X Blue brings various premium features to the table for paying subscribers, including the ability to edit posts, relaxed rate limits, publish longer posts, and encrypted DMs. However, the Elon Musk-owned company deprives free users of essential features such as 2FA and end-to-end encrypted messages.

In recent news, X confirmed that it's also working on rate limits for direct messages, allowing free users to send a limited number of messages in a day. Chaos unfurled when a giant X logo was installed on top of its headquarters in San Francisco and faced action from the authorities.